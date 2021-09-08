WILHELM, Ms. Joan Ruth, age 85, passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side early Saturday morning, September 4, 2021. She is survived by her sons, Thorpe Allen Wilhelm and Mitchell Boyd Wilhelm; her beloved granddaughter, Jessica Ruth; and daughter-in-law, Christina Wilhelm. Joan loved spending time with her boys; she embraced being an active gramma and faithful member at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church. She held dearest to her the many friends and theatre pals. She had a passion for movies, CAT plays, doting on her dogs and volunteering at St. Mary's Hospital for many years.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, 2300 Dumbarton Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228. In keeping with her generous and caring spirit, consider the gift of life and become a registered organ and/or tissue donor.



The family will hold a private family memorial at their homeplace in Mathews, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.