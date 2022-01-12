Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Joan Douglas Wingfield
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Norfolk Academy
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes Central Chapel - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
WINGFIELD, Joan Douglas Kendrick, departed this life January 8, 2022. She was born October 15, 1952, the daughter of Elizabeth Roane Priddy Kendrick and James Causey Kendrick. She was a graduate of Norfolk Academy. She attended Stratford College and was a graduate of The College of William and Mary, where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority. Joan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was an avid bridge player, achieving the rank of Life Master. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church, serving time as a member of their Wedding Guild. Joan was predeceased by her loving husband, Spottswood Old Wingfield. She is survived by her son, Douglas Spottswood Wingfield; her daughter, Elizabeth Wingfield Cosentino and her husband, Charles Trent Cosentino; granddaughter, Caroline Spottswood Cosentino; her brother, Newton P. Kendrick and his wife, Melissa; and her brother, James C. Kendrick Jr. and his wife, Barbara. A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 13 at 2 p.m. in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hollywood Cemetery
VA
Bennett Funeral Homes Central Chapel - Richmond
David, Kat, and Sarah
January 12, 2022
