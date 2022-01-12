WINGFIELD, Joan Douglas Kendrick, departed this life January 8, 2022. She was born October 15, 1952, the daughter of Elizabeth Roane Priddy Kendrick and James Causey Kendrick. She was a graduate of Norfolk Academy. She attended Stratford College and was a graduate of The College of William and Mary, where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority. Joan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was an avid bridge player, achieving the rank of Life Master. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church, serving time as a member of their Wedding Guild. Joan was predeceased by her loving husband, Spottswood Old Wingfield. She is survived by her son, Douglas Spottswood Wingfield; her daughter, Elizabeth Wingfield Cosentino and her husband, Charles Trent Cosentino; granddaughter, Caroline Spottswood Cosentino; her brother, Newton P. Kendrick and his wife, Melissa; and her brother, James C. Kendrick Jr. and his wife, Barbara. A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 13 at 2 p.m. in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.