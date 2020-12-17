Menu
Joanie M. Orr
ORR, Mrs. Joanie M., of New Kent, gone but forever in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Mary Isaacs; and sister, Carol Carnes. She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" H. Orr; son, Jimmy Davis (Wendy); stepdaughter, Heather O. Baker (Adam); grandchildren, Andrew Davis, Nathan Baker and Anna Baker; and stepmother, Doris Isaacs. She was an active member of Providence United Methodist Church. Joanie had a long nursing career, working in pediatrics, hospice and infusions. Being a cancer survivor gave her the inspiration to help grow awareness by volunteering for the American Cancer Society, arranging and organizing Relay for Life events in Varina and Short Pump. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 19, at Providence United Methodist Church, New Kent, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Providence United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 118, Quinton Va. 23141 or your local humane society.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Providence United Methodist Church
New Kent, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joanie will be missed, my deepest sympathy to her entire family. I will be keeping you in my thoughts.
Stacy Woodson
December 21, 2020
The AWARE Foundation would like the family to know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Kenneth Jarels
December 18, 2020
