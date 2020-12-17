ORR, Mrs. Joanie M., of New Kent, gone but forever in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Mary Isaacs; and sister, Carol Carnes. She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" H. Orr; son, Jimmy Davis (Wendy); stepdaughter, Heather O. Baker (Adam); grandchildren, Andrew Davis, Nathan Baker and Anna Baker; and stepmother, Doris Isaacs. She was an active member of Providence United Methodist Church. Joanie had a long nursing career, working in pediatrics, hospice and infusions. Being a cancer survivor gave her the inspiration to help grow awareness by volunteering for the American Cancer Society, arranging and organizing Relay for Life events in Varina and Short Pump. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 19, at Providence United Methodist Church, New Kent, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Providence United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 118, Quinton Va. 23141 or your local humane society.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2020.