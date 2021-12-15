AUGSBURGER, JoAnn Shultz, age 89, of Glen Allen, Virginia passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021. She was born October 14, 1932. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Esther Shultz; son, Michael W. Augsburger; and brothers, Robert R. Shultz and James R. Shultz. She is survived by her husband, Gene W. Augsburger; son, Bryan E. Augsburger (Patti); and grandchildren, Christopher, Kristina and Courtney. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church and St. Paul Lutheran Church. JoAnn was a skilled secretary who worked in legal offices, as well as the Henrico County school system. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed embroidery. She also enjoyed the fine arts and creative activities. In lieu of flowers, the Augsburger family encourages you to donate to the St Paul's Lutheran Church building fund. Service infomation can be found at NelsenAshland.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.