JoAnn Shultz Augsburger
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA
AUGSBURGER, JoAnn Shultz, age 89, of Glen Allen, Virginia passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021. She was born October 14, 1932. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Esther Shultz; son, Michael W. Augsburger; and brothers, Robert R. Shultz and James R. Shultz. She is survived by her husband, Gene W. Augsburger; son, Bryan E. Augsburger (Patti); and grandchildren, Christopher, Kristina and Courtney. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church and St. Paul Lutheran Church. JoAnn was a skilled secretary who worked in legal offices, as well as the Henrico County school system. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed embroidery. She also enjoyed the fine arts and creative activities. In lieu of flowers, the Augsburger family encourages you to donate to the St Paul's Lutheran Church building fund. Service infomation can be found at NelsenAshland.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mark, Beth Carl, & Kirsten, Brad, Bryleigh, Kamden, Myra & Slayton Bishop & William, Jessie & Connor Carl wish the Augburger family our wishes for a special condolences for the lost of your mother.
Elizabeth F. Carl
Friend
December 15, 2021
