CALPIN, Joann C., 84, of Midlothian, Va., passed away unexpectedly April 8, 2022.
Joann was born July 4, 1937, to the late Joseph and Veronica Kameen in Forest City, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, James "Jim" A. Calpin Jr. on December 8, 2021, exactly four months to the day of his death.
She is survived by her five children, Kathleen Newton (John) of Midlothian, James (Karen) of Vienna, Va., John Calpin of Burbank, Calif., Pegeen Turner (David) of Raleigh, N.C. and Patrick (Christine) of Falls Church, Va. She was a wonderful Gram to her grandchildren whom she adored, Colleen, Erin, J.J., Will, Henry and Elizabeth.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, John and Carole Kameen; and sister, Mary (Kameen) McElhinney both of Forest City, Pa.; and brother-in-law, Robert Calpin of Moosic, Pa. She also was loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Joann graduated from Forest City High School, graduated with a bachelor's degree in Education from Marywood College in Scranton, Pa. and then taught first grade at the Hooper School in Endwell, N.Y.
Joann met Jim while attending the wedding of Joann's friend, Rosalie and Jim's cousin, Phil Grady. After a long-distance love affair, they were married at Saint Agnes Church in Forest City on June 29, 1963. Soon after, she became a stay-at-home mom to raise their five children while her husband worked at several laboratories in the Mid-Atlantic region. She managed the family finances with precision and arranged four family moves from Pa. to N.J. and eventually settled in Midlothian in 1980.
With seven people living under one roof, Joann was the anchor of the Calpin family and ran a busy but organized household as "chief cook and bottlewasher." Her house was meticulously clean, everything in its proper place and constantly picked up after Jim and the kids, a job she lamented but secretly enjoyed, making sure that her family was well taken care of.
Joann was a gracious, sweet, kind, caring and loving mother and this, along with support of Jim in his career, was the foundation of the Calpin family. Her constant words of encouragement and confidence in her spouse, children and grandchildren helped motivate them through school and later in their careers. Throughout her life, Joann made sure that her family was top priority and provided everything a mother could provide.
Joann took tremendous pride as host for visiting family and friends especially around the Easter and Christmas holidays. While standing only four feet eleven inches, Joann had the personality of a giant and was a joy to be around. Described by many as "the hostess with the mostest," she ensured that every guest's needs were attended to first and she could have given Martha Stewart lessons in hospitality.
As her children grew older, and much to everyone's surprise, Joann went back to work as the Assistant Director of Volunteers at Johnston Willis Hospital, working weekends. She later worked as the front desk manager at the hospital, greeting visitors and assisting volunteers. She loved her work and was awarded the Humanitarian of the Year award in 1994. She later worked at Surgical Associates assisting patients before retiring.
Like her mother, Veronica, Joann was an impeccable and dignified dresser with matching accessories in a rainbow of colors. She enjoyed getting her hair styled every week, calling it "a treat to myself."
In 1986, Joann survived a horrific car accident in Pennsylvania which left her severely injured and endured many surgeries. Despite these hardships, through her positive attitude, optimism and true grit, she had a successful recovery.
When not caring for her family, Joann enjoyed shopping and would always meet someone that she knew when she was out. She never seemed to keep up with Jim's fast-paced walking, so she often went her own way. She enjoyed Silver Sneakers and playing canasta on a weekly basis alongside friends at the YMCA. Joann played the piano and played often during family gatherings and holidays. She loved to travel and was always up for an adventure with Jim by her side whether it was in the car or by air with family or friends. Throughout her life, she insisted on being punctual and no one should wait for her—a legacy she learned while growing up in Forest City.
Joann was a proud Roman Catholic and longtime member of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church where she served as a Greeter and was active in the nursing home ministry as well as hosting a Renew group at her home. She was an early riser and attended 7:15 am. Mass every Sunday. Her wisdom and faithful instruction and devotion to God was an example for others.
Joann's family would like to offer their gratitude to the staff of Brookdale Midlothian especially the Clare Bridge Memory Care unit, the Brookdale Personal Care staff and the staff at St. Francis Hospital for their kind and compassionate care.
Please visit https://www.blileys.com/obituaries/Joann-C-Calpin?obId=24590645#/obituaryInfo
to offer online condolences.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23224 from 4 to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235, immediately followed by a committal in the church's columbarium.
In addition to flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Greater Richmond or Feed More Food Bank of Richmond.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.