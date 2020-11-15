ADAMS, Joann M., 90, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William A. Wright; second husband, H. Bert Adams; and daughter, Mary Theresa Andrews. Joann is survived by her son, William Wright (Becky); six grandchildren, Allen Andrews (April), Danny Andrews (Nicole), Andi Gummer (Kenneth), Jonathan Trainum, Jody Wright (Stephanie) and Mark Wright; eight great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. She was a longtime member of Landmark Baptist Church. Joann was a caring person who loved life and will be missed greatly. Services, with a period of visitation an hour prior, will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.