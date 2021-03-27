WALLACE, JoAnn Yeatts, 88, of Glen Allen, went to her heavenly home on Monday, March 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ashby Lane Jr.; her second husband, Henry "Buck" Wallace; two sons, Thomas Lane Sr. and Charles Lane. She is survived by her children, Ashby "Dickie" Lane III (Cheryl), Robert Lane, Julie Bell (Luke) and Nancy Liggon; daughter-in-law, Patricia Lane; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. She lived a full life and was loved by all who knew her. She cherished her family and enjoyed reading and playing the slots. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Richmond Coach and Mortuary Services, 8500 Staples Mill Rd., Henrico, Va. 23228. A private service will be held at a later date.
Julie, Luke and family, Bill and I are praying for peace and comfort for all of you. Your mom was a special lady and now she is smiling in Heaven. Love you.
Bill and Mary Lutz
March 27, 2021
Heaven definitely welcomed an Angel, she was so kind and thoughtful... May God be with you all during this difficult time and may she forever be at peace and rejoice with all her loved ones who left this earth before her. My love to you all...
Dennis Hall
March 27, 2021
Long time neighbor. Full of life. Always smiling. She certainly will be missed.
Dorothy Powell
March 27, 2021
She will be missed by many. I know my grandma was happy to see her walk through the heavenly gates Monday. They worked together for many years. All the family is in my thoughts and prayers. Love you Joann, R.I.P.