WALLACE, JoAnn Yeatts, 88, of Glen Allen, went to her heavenly home on Monday, March 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ashby Lane Jr.; her second husband, Henry "Buck" Wallace; two sons, Thomas Lane Sr. and Charles Lane. She is survived by her children, Ashby "Dickie" Lane III (Cheryl), Robert Lane, Julie Bell (Luke) and Nancy Liggon; daughter-in-law, Patricia Lane; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. She lived a full life and was loved by all who knew her. She cherished her family and enjoyed reading and playing the slots. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Richmond Coach and Mortuary Services, 8500 Staples Mill Rd., Henrico, Va. 23228. A private service will be held at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.