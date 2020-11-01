Menu
Joe Lenard Bradberry
BRADBERRY, Joe Lenard, 72, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord October 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Leverta Bradberry. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Hilda Bradberry; daughter, Jessica Harvey (John); grandchildren, Jordan Lee and Harrison Tucker; and many other loving relatives and friends. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. A graveside funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Virginia Veterans Cemetery
10300 Pridesville Rd.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
You will always be my favorite. I know how much we loved each other and knowing where you're at gives me peace. Till I see you again.
Susan Jeansonne
October 30, 2020