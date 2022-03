MARTIN, Joe Neal, Sr., 86, of Richmond, passed away June 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Virginia A. Martin. He is survived by his daughter, Vicki Grenfell and her husband, Tommy; son, Joe N. Martin Jr. and his wife, Virginia; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in Dale Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.