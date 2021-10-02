Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joe Gordon Sisk
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Noe-Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory - Morehead City
201 Professional Circle
Morehead City, NC
SISK, Joe Gordon, "I always mean what I say, but I don't always say what I'm thinking" – Dean Smith

Joe Gordon Sisk, 73, of Cape Carteret, N.C., died at home with family Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Joe was born March 29, 1948 in Lincolnton, N.C. to Clarence and Rubedith Sisk. In 1970, he graduated with a degree in political science from UNC - Chapel Hill, becoming a lifelong supporter of the university and its athletic programs.

Joe was beloved husband of Laura Houghtaling Sisk; proud father of Natalie and Joey; and grandfather of Leo, Elizabeth and Sean; and loving brother to Janice Churchill and David Sisk.

No memorial will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a memorial gift to The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for Men's Basketball. Checks can be mailed to the University Development Office, P.O. Box 309, Chapel Hill, N.C. 27514, or a gift can be made online at give.unc.edu using fund code 515164.

Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, N.C.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Noe-Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory - Morehead City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory - Morehead City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Stewart, Kirsten and I send our deepest sympathies to Laura, Natalie, Joey, David and Janice and Laura's and Joe's grandchildren. They were everything Joe wanted and was happy to have them. We know his loss is heart-rending. Peace be with you.
Katherine Lloyd
December 27, 2021
Joe was a good and kind man and a sweet soul. Stewart, Kirsten and I will always remember him with love.
Katherine Lloyd
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results