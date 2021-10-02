SISK, Joe Gordon, "I always mean what I say, but I don't always say what I'm thinking" – Dean Smith
Joe Gordon Sisk, 73, of Cape Carteret, N.C., died at home with family Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
Joe was born March 29, 1948 in Lincolnton, N.C. to Clarence and Rubedith Sisk. In 1970, he graduated with a degree in political science from UNC - Chapel Hill, becoming a lifelong supporter of the university and its athletic programs.
Joe was beloved husband of Laura Houghtaling Sisk; proud father of Natalie and Joey; and grandfather of Leo, Elizabeth and Sean; and loving brother to Janice Churchill and David Sisk.
No memorial will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a memorial gift to The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for Men's Basketball. Checks can be mailed to the University Development Office, P.O. Box 309, Chapel Hill, N.C. 27514, or a gift can be made online at give.unc.edu
using fund code 515164.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net
. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, N.C.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2021.