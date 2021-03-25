HARLOW, JoeAnn Farmer, claimed the promise of the resurrection on March 22, 2021. She passed away peacefully under the care of hospice and surrounded by her family after a short and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. JoeAnn was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Lewis "Butch" Austin Harlow Jr., who passed away just six weeks before her. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Oretha Farmer Kirk and John Farmer; two of her sisters, Garnett Piech and Sally Cardinal; and her brother-in-law, Samuel S. Harlow. JoeAnn leaves behind two devoted children, Ronald M. Harlow (Annette) and Amy Louise Gregory (Johnny). In addition, JoeAnn was blessed with five grandchildren, Melissa McKay (Andrew), Austin Harlow, Ashley Louise White (Adam), John Gregory and Hunter Gregory; and three great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Hannah and Hailey McKay. She is also survived by her loving sister, Bonnie Herdman (Garnet); sisters-in-law, Nancy Goheen and Jeannie Harlow; and nephew, Lenny Piech (Nancy); as well as many other devoted family members. Additionally, JoeAnn and Butch are both survived by their loving cat, Blackie, who they both claimed was a gift from God.



JoeAnn retired from Wachovia Securities, now Wells Fargo (formerly Wheat First Securities), after 35-plus years. She was a trailblazer, starting off as an administrative assistant and eventually retiring as a Vice President in Institutional Sales, where she planned large-scale events and conferences for the company. In addition, she was a member of Executive Women International. JoeAnn enjoyed the finer things in life, like dining in fine restaurants and concierge services at her favorite retailers. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, devoted friend, mentor to many and an avid shopper. Her greatest joy in life was supporting her children and grandchildren and watching them shine. She never missed a baseball game, dance recital, pageant, graduation or major milestone in their lives. JoeAnn was a true servant, volunteering for many organizations over the years. Most notably she volunteered at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for 15 years in the gift shop. JoeAnn was a devout Christian and member of the Presbyterian Church. She currently worshiped at Third Presbyterian Church at 500 Forest Avenue, Henrico, Virginia 23229, where donations may be made in her memory. A private burial will be held at Signal Hill Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 25 to Mar. 31, 2021.