FULGHAM, Joel W., 80, of Chester, Va., died Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Johnston Willis Hospital after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, R.L. "Pete" and Phyllis W. Fulgham; brothers, Leonard and Caleb Fulgham; and sister, Evelyn Bohner. He is survived by his sister, Katherine F. Marshall (James D.); nieces, Tina M. Marshall of Chester, Va., Sherry M. French of Suffolk, Va. and Kathie A. Marshall of Spout Springs, Va.; special daughter, Tammy Foldesi of North Chesterfield, Va.; and his devoted and loving dog, Zeus. Joel retired from Chesterfield County Public Schools after 27 years in school maintenance. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Bermuda Memorial Park, 1901 Bermuda Hundred Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to Traditions Health Hospice Fund, 10128 W. Broad St., Suite 3, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.