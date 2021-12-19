Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joel W. Fulgham
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
FULGHAM, Joel W., 80, of Chester, Va., died Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Johnston Willis Hospital after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, R.L. "Pete" and Phyllis W. Fulgham; brothers, Leonard and Caleb Fulgham; and sister, Evelyn Bohner. He is survived by his sister, Katherine F. Marshall (James D.); nieces, Tina M. Marshall of Chester, Va., Sherry M. French of Suffolk, Va. and Kathie A. Marshall of Spout Springs, Va.; special daughter, Tammy Foldesi of North Chesterfield, Va.; and his devoted and loving dog, Zeus. Joel retired from Chesterfield County Public Schools after 27 years in school maintenance. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Bermuda Memorial Park, 1901 Bermuda Hundred Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to Traditions Health Hospice Fund, 10128 W. Broad St., Suite 3, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Bermuda Memorial Park
1901 Bermuda Hundred Rd, Chester, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Oh wish I had known, I love Joel dearly. He has been a joy to know for the past 30 years. May you rest in Peace sweet man,hope you know how dearly you were loved by me.
Ann lewis moore
Friend
January 19, 2022
The Roehrigs Mike Lola and Lai
December 25, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Joel's passing. He was always so kind to my parents, who lived around the corner on Woodpecker Road; always checking on them and sending them photos of his travels. May your memories give you peace.
Alicia Clayton Vidal
Friend
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results