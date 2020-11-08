To my loving cousins and Carolyn, I offer my deepest sympathy on The passing of my Uncle Johnny. I have many fond memories of all of us being together in our younger years. Your Dad loved you. Hold tight to those memories of your Dad because your heart is filled with these. I do not know the grief of your loss but I wish you comfort in the coming days. May his memory be for a blessing.

Judy King Crocker November 8, 2020