KING, John A., 80, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was the son of the late Joseph C. and Sarah D. King; and is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; children, Kimberley King Willis (Joseph), John A. King II (Heather), Jennifer Ann King, Lindsey King Warren (Michael); grandchildren, Holly Willis, Hunter Willis, Hannah Willis, Hayden Willis, Zachary King, John Ethan King, Caelan King, Josiah Quinn King, Ainsley Grace King, Chase Hewitt, Colson Warren, Carter Jax Warren, Cason Warren; and his loving dog, Peanut. Pop enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and making his famous Kings BBQ sauce. He was the former owner/operator of Kings BBQ in Colonial Heights. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., where a service will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 11. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.