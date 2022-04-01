ADAMS, John Glaseman, Jr., died March 29, 2022. Born January 28, 1935 in Richmond, Va., he was predeceased by his father, John G. Adams Sr., a former pitcher for the N.Y. Giants; and Minnie G. Adams. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marcia S. Adams, who he said was the love of his life; two children, Michelle A. Moscardini (Andrew) of Tampa, Fla. and John G. Adams III (fiancee', Katrin) of Richmond, Va. As an avid animal lover, he also leaves behind his cat, Allie; and two granddogs, Fenway and Sammie; and many other predeceased cats and dogs. After early retirement from Otis Elevator, John owned his own construction company for many years. After his second retirement, he did some maintenance work for Henrico Healthcare and other odd handyman jobs. He had a true passion for building things. John was a devoted husband and father who loved the Chesapeake Bay and made countless friends over his lifetime. He wanted to give a special thanks to his best friends, Chuck, Robert, Cleveland, Earl, Jim, Allen and the late C.L. The family will have a memorial service at Emmaus Baptist Church, 6700 Emmaus Church Rd., Providence Forge, Va. 23140 on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. and a reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmaus Baptist Church or to the At Home Care Hospice, 287 McLaws Circle, Suite 1, Williamsburg, Va. 23185. The family would like to thank the nurses, aides and staff, especially Della and Emily at At Home Care Hospice for their care and kindness over the past year and a half. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2022.