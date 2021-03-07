ANDREWS, John Parker, 92, passed away on March 2, 2021. Survivors include his daughter, Allison Parker Andrews; his brother, Ned Garnett Andrews; and 18 neices and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Bailey Andrews; his father, James Flood Andrews; his stepmother, Alma Pollard Andrews; sisters, Elizabeth Jennings Andrews and Mary Andrews Dalby; his brothers, Earnest Hill Andrews, James Alan Andrews and William Harry Andrews; and stepsisters, Edna Garret Wakefield and Hilda Garret Lindsey. John was a wonderful and loving father and friend. He was a veteran, an avid golfer, a successful businessman and he had a great sense of humor. He was loved and adored by many. A private memorial service and a military burial in Amelia County will be held for immediate family at a future date yet to be determined. Friends and family are encouraged to visit his memorial website, www.forevermissed.com/john-p-andrews
and submit stories, tributes and photos. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Senior Connections, an organization dedicated to providing a wide range of services to seniors in the Richmond Metropolitan Area, at www.seniorconnections-va.org/give
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.