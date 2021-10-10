BAKER, John "Jack" Hancock, Jr., died September 25, 2021. Widower of Jean Newsom Baker, he is survived by his son, David Shepherd Baker (Shep) of Reston, Virginia; his daughter, Nancy Baker Baldwin; his son-in-law, Robert Mark Baldwin; grandchildren, Andrew Cary Baldwin and Emily Grace Baldwin, all of Hunterdon County, New Jersey.
A native of Richmond, he served in the Navy during World War II. After graduating from the University of Richmond in 1948, he embarked on a career in marine insurance, retiring in 1987 as a Vice President of the Marine Office of America Corporation in New York City. He was a deacon of First Baptist Church and held memberships in The Jamestowne Society and Disabled American Veterans and, formerly, The Sons of The American Revolution and the American Institute of Marine Underwriters.
A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of the First Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church or a charity of your choice
.
Burial will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.