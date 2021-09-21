John was a great guy, friend, and peer. We shared the same telephone company office space and lunch spots together for many years. We both had a knack for posing tough questions to upper level managers which often got us into minor trouble. John also never let me forget that I was the only person he knew who was capable of finding and hanging his daughter Katie's kite in the one tree in the middle of a 20 acre field. We laughed about that for years. Blessings and prayers of comfort to the family. John will be missed!

Ray Clements Friend September 22, 2021