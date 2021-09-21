Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Edward Basinger
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
BASINGER, John Edward, 75, of Rockville, went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira M. Basinger Jr. and Alease C. Basinger. John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jane Duke Basinger; two daughters, Mary Pittard and husband, Tom, of South Boston, Va. and Katie Gilman and husband, Tom, of Ashland, Va.; a grandson, John T. Pittard of South Boston, Va.; two granddaughters, Berkeley and Reagan Gilman of Ashland, Va.; a brother, Ira "Mike" M. Basinger III and his wife, Rosemarie Basinger, of Midlothian, Va.; a brother-in-law, Cecil P. Duke Jr. of Glen Allen, Va; and sister-in-law, Kay D. Cappetta of Glen Allen, Va.

John began his 38-year career in 1964 with C&P Telephone of Virginia, which later became Bell Atlantic. He began as a lineman and worked his way through the ranks to Engineering Manager over the Central Area, retiring in 2002 from Verizon. John was drafted and served in the Army from 1966 to 1968. After John's retirement, he spent much of his time on the Outer Banks enjoying his enthusiasm for fishing. His greatest love was his family, and he devoted his life to caring for and serving them joyfully with all his heart. John was appreciative of the simple things in life and thrived on helping others. He will be greatly missed by all.

A private family interment will be held in Westhampton Memorial Park. A service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, September 25 at 10 a.m. at West End Assembly of God. Following the service, a visitation time with the family will be outdoors under the portico. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the American Lung Association.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
West End Assembly of God
VA
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Jane, I am so sorry to hear of John's passing. He was a great mentor and friend during my 30 years with the company. His humor, wit and at times, practical jokes always made me smile.
Patti Reekes Cole
Work
September 24, 2021
John was a great guy, friend, and peer. We shared the same telephone company office space and lunch spots together for many years. We both had a knack for posing tough questions to upper level managers which often got us into minor trouble. John also never let me forget that I was the only person he knew who was capable of finding and hanging his daughter Katie's kite in the one tree in the middle of a 20 acre field. We laughed about that for years. Blessings and prayers of comfort to the family. John will be missed!
Ray Clements
Friend
September 22, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about John's passing. I worked with him at Bell Atlantic/Verizon. He was a great teammate, so helpful, gracious and smart. A pleasure to work with.
Jane Hamilton
Work
September 21, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. John was such a good & kind man. I know you all will miss him terribly.
Liisa & Marvin Westen
Friend
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results