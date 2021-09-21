BASINGER, John Edward, 75, of Rockville, went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira M. Basinger Jr. and Alease C. Basinger. John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jane Duke Basinger; two daughters, Mary Pittard and husband, Tom, of South Boston, Va. and Katie Gilman and husband, Tom, of Ashland, Va.; a grandson, John T. Pittard of South Boston, Va.; two granddaughters, Berkeley and Reagan Gilman of Ashland, Va.; a brother, Ira "Mike" M. Basinger III and his wife, Rosemarie Basinger, of Midlothian, Va.; a brother-in-law, Cecil P. Duke Jr. of Glen Allen, Va; and sister-in-law, Kay D. Cappetta of Glen Allen, Va.
John began his 38-year career in 1964 with C&P Telephone of Virginia, which later became Bell Atlantic. He began as a lineman and worked his way through the ranks to Engineering Manager over the Central Area, retiring in 2002 from Verizon. John was drafted and served in the Army from 1966 to 1968. After John's retirement, he spent much of his time on the Outer Banks enjoying his enthusiasm for fishing. His greatest love was his family, and he devoted his life to caring for and serving them joyfully with all his heart. John was appreciative of the simple things in life and thrived on helping others. He will be greatly missed by all.
A private family interment will be held in Westhampton Memorial Park. A service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, September 25 at 10 a.m. at West End Assembly of God. Following the service, a visitation time with the family will be outdoors under the portico. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the American Lung Association
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 21, 2021.