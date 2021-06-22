BEAHR, John H. "Jack", Jr., 92, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Mae Bowles Beahr; sisters, Barbara Carter and Diane Stanley; and brothers, Jerry and David Beahr. Mr. Beahr is survived by his son, James L. Beahr (Glinda); granddaughter, Aprile Watkins; grandson, Curtis Beahr (Brandy); great-grandchildren, Mattie, Chaz and Camdyn Watkins and Bella and Decklin Beahr; brother, Wayne Beahr (Patricia); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. The family would like to express a special thank you to Hospice of Virginia and the staff of Essex House Assisted Living. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compass Christian Church, 8137 Liberty Circle, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 or Hospice of Virginia, 1924 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock, Va. 22560.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 30, 2021.