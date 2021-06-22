Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John H. "Jack" Beahr Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
BEAHR, John H. "Jack", Jr., 92, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Mae Bowles Beahr; sisters, Barbara Carter and Diane Stanley; and brothers, Jerry and David Beahr. Mr. Beahr is survived by his son, James L. Beahr (Glinda); granddaughter, Aprile Watkins; grandson, Curtis Beahr (Brandy); great-grandchildren, Mattie, Chaz and Camdyn Watkins and Bella and Decklin Beahr; brother, Wayne Beahr (Patricia); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. The family would like to express a special thank you to Hospice of Virginia and the staff of Essex House Assisted Living. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compass Christian Church, 8137 Liberty Circle, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 or Hospice of Virginia, 1924 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock, Va. 22560.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Jun
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Jun
24
Service
2:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Prayers for the family. I have known Jack for over 50 years. First when he worked at Everett Waddey. Jack was always a gentleman, so kind. And just a great person. RIP, Jack. Joanne Panek
Joanne Panek
Friend
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results