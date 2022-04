BEARD, John Willie, age 67, of Richmond, Va. departed this life on March 26, 2021. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where a walk-through viewing will be Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a funeral service will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2021.