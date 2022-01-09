BILLINGSLEY, John Samuel, Jr., 90, of Richmond passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on January 2, 2022. John was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 7, 1931, to John Samuel and Marion Seiter Billingsley. He attended Mount Lebanon High School, excelling in football, basketball and track and field, where he set the school record in the high jump. He graduated from Denison University in 1953, where he earned All Ohio Conference honors in football for three years and served as captain of the team. Additionally, he competed in indoor and outdoor track and was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. In 1956 he married Carol Sue Hartman at Mount Lebanon Presbyterian Church. John and Carol spent the early years of their marriage in Bronxville, New York and Simsbury, Connecticut. In 1967 they moved their family of three children to Richmond, where John worked for Reynolds Metals Company for a number of years. He was a faithful member of River Road Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. He particularly enjoyed being a part of the Martin B. Williams Sunday School class where he led the singing. He enjoyed reading and spent much of his later years reading a wide variety of books alongside members of his book club. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed the beauty of nature. He saw the best in others and always maintained a positive, joyful attitude, regardless of life's challenges. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; and his brother, William Billingsley. He is survived by his son, John S. Billingsley III (Cheryl) of Manakin-Sabot; his daughter, Paula Harrison (Randy) of Manakin-Sabot; and his daughter, Linnea Rieland (Robert) of Del Ray Beach, Florida. He also is survived by his brother, Robert Billingsley of Canal Winchester, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Shelley Sinclair (Robert) of Los Altos, California, John "Jay" S. Billingsley IV (Jilyan) of Granite Falls, North Carolina, Will Harrison (Emma) of Richmond, Lisa Harrison of New York, New York, as well as Tyler Rieland, Sydney Rieland, Trey Rieland and Hayley Rieland, all of Del Ray Beach, Florida. He also was great-grandfather to Harrison Sinclair and Weston Sinclair of Los Altos, California and Millie Jane Harrison of Richmond. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 16 at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 17 at River Road Presbyterian Church. Interment is private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.