BOBB, John Charles, 76, of Columbia, Va., departed this life in the early morning hours of December 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Walter Bobb and Catherine Taormina Bobb; and his sister, Jacqueline M. Chenowith. He is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Patricia Shaw Bobb; children, Erin Shallue (Joseph), John A. Bobb (Beth), Michael R. Bobb, David K. Bobb (Laurie), Christopher P. Bobb (Mimi), Douglas C. Bobb (Taffy), Russell D. "Trey" Cottrell III (Shelley, Khalista), Jennifer A. Bobb, Kelli V. Hanaway (Matt) and Carol M. Furlow (Steve); 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. John was born in Baltimore, Md., where he graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in 1962. He was very active in the Boy Scouts of America as a Scout Leader, Instructor, Order of the Arrow and District Committee in the Baltimore Area Council. After an almost 30-year career as a Systems Analyst in the Information Systems Department of Bell Atlantic (now Verizon), he retired with his wife to Columbia, Va., in 1999. There he, along with his wife, cleared the land and built their forever home where he subsequently passed away. John was also an active and Charter Member of The Eastern Crabbet Arabian Horse Society for over 25 years. After cremation, his ashes will be spread at the family farm. His family will hold a memorial gathering at the farm at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.