John Bolger
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
BOLGER, John, died peacefully on March 1, 2021, surrounded by his family in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. John was born in New York City in 1934, the youngest of six children. John graduated from Manhattan College and worked his entire career at DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Most of those working years were spent in Richmond, Virginia. After retiring, John enjoyed traveling and spending time with family when he was not in the field during quail hunting season. John was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Catherine; and his siblings, Catherine, James, Helene, Maureen and Ann. John is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Patricia; two daughters, Catherine Emmert (Mathew) and Meghan West (Scott); and three grandchildren, Johanna, Patrick and Catherine.

A family service will be held on March 17, 2021, at St. Claire of Assisi Catholic Church on Daniel Island, South Carolina.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Funeral service
St. Claire of Assisi Catholic Church (Family Service)
Daniel Island, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I enjoyed working with John, and hunting with him, God bless.
Les Lanyon
March 13, 2021
