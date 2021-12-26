BOYD, John "Johnny Buck" Howard, Jr., age 65, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. John was preceded in death by his parents, John Howard Boyd Sr. and Bessie Hayden Boyd; siblings, Jeff Boyd, Joe Don Boyd, Martha "Sis" Boyd and Terry Boyd Smith. He dedicated many years to the Masonic Metropolitan Lodge. He was a hardworking man who gave anything to anyone in need. He was a self-taught "Jack-of-all-trades"; no matter what you needed fixed, he knew how to fix it. He cherished his family, whom he cared for and protected fiercely. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Diane Oakes Boyd; children, Angela Beth Boyd Hicks (Craig) and Kevin Lee Boyd (Wendy); grandchildren, Dylan Mills, Landon Mills, Taylor Boyd Haga and Josh Boyd; and one great-grandchild, Liam Haga; brother, Norman Boyd; nieces, Jessica Wilson, Jody Smith, Chelsi Boyd and April Boyd; nephews, Jacob Boyd and Adam Dye; and his beloved pet, Elsie. The family will receive friends and celebrate John's life from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. A time for memories to be shared will begin at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hanover Humane Society, hanoverhumanesociety.org/donate
. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at NelsenAshland.com
for the Boyd family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.