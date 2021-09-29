Our prayers and thoughts are with the family. Johnny was such a warm and friendly person who will be greatly missed.
Garry and Mona Bell
Friend
October 7, 2021
My prayers and condolences to the family of Johnny Bracey. He was known for ALWAYS having a smile on his face. He known and loved by everyone he knew and will be missed. Rest in PARADISE, my friend.
Cynthia Johnson (Sam Greene)
Friend
October 6, 2021
Condolences to the family and friends of John Bracey, AHS Graduate Class of 1967. Bracey will be remembered by his classmates as "THE LIFE OF THE PARTY! RIP, WILDCAT. You will truly be missed.
Jacqueline R. Martin
October 2, 2021
Our Deepest Condolences to the Bracey Family. "RIP" my Brother.
Milton L Courts Sr./Family
September 30, 2021
May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of the joyful times shared, and the happiness and love exuded in Bracey´s smile as he was celebrated for 73 years of a life well lived. Rest in eternal peace, my dear friend.
Shirley Kennedy
Friend
September 30, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family of Johnny B. A great person and friend. Peace be with you my brother on your "Home Going". Peace, Love & Happiness.
Jackie Thompson
Friend
September 29, 2021
My sincere condolences on the passing of a John. He will be missed.
I would also like to celebrate his "Home Going" with the family and friends of Johnny.
JackieThompson
Friend
September 29, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always.
Diane Walton
September 29, 2021
Deepest sympathies to the family and friends of John E Bracey
Butch Jones
September 29, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.