John's life was about helping others. He was always working to help or 'do something' for others. He seldom if ever, complained, unless he witnessed something 'that's not right! That's "just not right!" After that statement he would go about trying to FIX it and FORGET it! Mild-manner and upbeat, he held many memories of the nice people he had worked for in the past. Even if he could not remember their names, he would recall the people and their kindness whom he worked for. Renovating, Building or Fixing something, he could recall them fondly. John was so Appreciated and so Loved, by so many!

Tim Edwards December 22, 2020