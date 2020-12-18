Menu
John Alexander Burke
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
BURKE, John Alexander, 68, of Richmond, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family December 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garrett and Evelyn Burke. He is survived by his wife, Vicki; his children, Adam Burke, Kevin Burke (Angie) and Stacey Kiss (Carlos); grandchildren, Austin Burke, Brooklynn Burke, Sierra Bulthuis and Grace Merithew; brothers, Steve (Kathy), Paul (Janet), Gary (Margaret) and Jeff (Peggy). A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, December 21, 2020, 6 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. For condolences see blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
John's life was about helping others. He was always working to help or 'do something' for others. He seldom if ever, complained, unless he witnessed something 'that's not right! That's "just not right!" After that statement he would go about trying to FIX it and FORGET it! Mild-manner and upbeat, he held many memories of the nice people he had worked for in the past. Even if he could not remember their names, he would recall the people and their kindness whom he worked for. Renovating, Building or Fixing something, he could recall them fondly. John was so Appreciated and so Loved, by so many!
Tim Edwards
December 22, 2020
Sending my condolences. This took me by surprise. He was a magic man when it came to fixing houses. I'm so sorry
Cynthia ( Cindy) Parker
December 19, 2020
