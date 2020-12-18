BURKE, John Alexander, 68, of Richmond, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family December 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garrett and Evelyn Burke. He is survived by his wife, Vicki; his children, Adam Burke, Kevin Burke (Angie) and Stacey Kiss (Carlos); grandchildren, Austin Burke, Brooklynn Burke, Sierra Bulthuis and Grace Merithew; brothers, Steve (Kathy), Paul (Janet), Gary (Margaret) and Jeff (Peggy). A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, December 21, 2020, 6 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. For condolences see blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2020.