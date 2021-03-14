Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Hayes Bush Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
BUSH, John Hayes, Jr., 74, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Mr. Bush was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a retired 37-year member of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local #10 and Vietnam War veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janet C. Bush; his son, Travis H. Bush (Sandra); grandchildren, Travis John, Hunter Hayes, Landon Allen, Hannah Grace and Meghan Olivia Bush; great-grandchildren, Kyle Bentley Robertson and Kaidence A. Bush.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Belmont Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Belmont Ward, 501 Compton Road, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, with Bishop Mark Woodbury officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel
2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA
Mar
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Belmont Ward
501 Compton Road, Colonial Heights, VA
Funeral services provided by:
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I don´t have the words needed to express my sorrow. Hayes was a gentle and kind soul and a good man. My prayers go out to his family. I will miss his warm smile and hugs whenever he saw me. His passing is way to soon. Much love and warm hugs to his family.
Scherryl Redmond Bartlett
March 14, 2021
Words cannot express the sorrow I feel for the loss of Hayes. He was a wonderful husband,father,grandfather, great grandfather and a true friend to us. May the wonderful memories of him dry your tears. He would never want his family to grieve. He would only want happiness for each of you. May God Bless and Keep You Always.
Brenda Hockett
March 14, 2021
A spiritual giant has graduated. I know he will be missed by many but we know where he is and will see him again. I bet he is getting a place up to snuff for Janet when she joins him. He is a great man. An example and inspiration to many.
Wilford J Green
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results