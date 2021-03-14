BUSH, John Hayes, Jr., 74, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Mr. Bush was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a retired 37-year member of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local #10 and Vietnam War veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janet C. Bush; his son, Travis H. Bush (Sandra); grandchildren, Travis John, Hunter Hayes, Landon Allen, Hannah Grace and Meghan Olivia Bush; great-grandchildren, Kyle Bentley Robertson and Kaidence A. Bush.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Belmont Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Belmont Ward, 501 Compton Road, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, with Bishop Mark Woodbury officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.