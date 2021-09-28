Menu
John Allen Campbell Jr.
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
115 Covington Ct
Farmville, VA
CAMPBELL, John Allen, Jr., 72, departed this life September 11, 2021. His family and friends called him "Johnny." He was the son of John Allen "Jack" and Billie Jo Campbell, of Prospect, Va. Johnny was born May 7, 1949, in Farmville, Va.

He is survived by his three devoted sisters and their families, Cecilia Jo Dunkley (Farmville, Va.) and her family: Mary Jo Cooper (Colin); Candace, Ashley, Grant; Melinda Hanks (Robbie) Brian, Thomas, Ethan, Remy; Allen (Rock) Dunkley; Jessica.

Elizabeth Susan Campbell (Prospect, Va.) and her family: John Campbell Marsden (Polly) Kalee; Billie Jo Waddell; Avery, Emily.

Rita Campbell Reynolds (Prospect, Va.) and her family: Kristen Kiewiet de Jonge (Erik); Louisa, Alex, Vivienne; Lindsey Hix (Will) Anniston, Sawyer; and Jake Reynolds (Renee) Jay, Hugh.

Johnny attended Prince Edward County public and private schools. He proudly graduated from Randolph-Henry High School, Charlotte Court House, Va. As a statesman, he played football and baseball.

He attended Virginia Commonwealth University, but decided college life in Richmond, Va. was not for him, so he returned to Prospect and worked at Prospect Equipment Company until he was old enough to qualify for the Virginia State Police. He was by nature a shopkeeper and handyman. He loved helping the local farmers with small engine repair and getting their product to market.

In 1972, he began his 33-year career with the Virginia State Police. As a new graduate of the Police Academy, he lived in Arlington, Va., where he worked a 10-mile portion of the interstate from Woodbridge, Va. to the 14th St. Bridge, in Washington, D.C. He was later transferred to Amherst County, then to the Division Office in Appomattox and later, Prince Edward County. He worked as a trooper, special agent and retired as a senior special agent with the Bureau of Criminal Investigations. In 1974, Johnny was awarded by the Governor of the State of Alabama, a position of Honorary Lieutenant Colonel Aid-de-Camp for service. Once Johnny ended up on the cover of a national magazine because of his assignment to the south western area of Virginia, where he became all too familiar with coal field jack-rocks and striker tactics. He spent many days and nights there, where he ultimately made many friends.

Through the years, Johnny developed many skills in many areas; he enjoyed life and the people he knew.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Prospect Volunteer Fire Department; Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department; and Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Johnny will be honored with a graveside service at the Prospect Cemetery, Prospect, Va. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Prospect Cemetery
Prospect, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Johnny was a loving brother and friend to many and he will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, especially Rita my sweet friend.
Jonette Cox
Family
September 28, 2021
