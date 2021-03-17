Menu
John Owen "Jack" Carney
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
CARNEY, John "Jack" Owen, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully at Sitter and Barfoot Veterans Care Center on March 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Carney and Beulah (Allen) Carney; and his brothers, William and Thomas. Jack was born in Olean, N.Y. He graduated from Olean High School and Penn State University. Jack served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1956. He was a loving husband and father to his children. Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Rita (Reber) Carney; his sister, Sharon Jones; his six children, Scott, Steven, Jeffrey, John, Mary Reese and Carol Ballance; his eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Buffalo, N.Y. at ccwny.org. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive, North Chesterfield, Va. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Virginia Veterans Cemetery
10300 Pridesville Rd, Amelia, VA
Mar
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church
2700 Dolfield Drive, North Chesterfield, VA
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
