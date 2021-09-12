CLARKE, John Wesley, 84, of Powhatan, passed away September 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hettie Keen Clarke; daughter, Debbie Clarke; granddaughter, Cheri Ritter. He is survived by his children, Darryl Clarke, David Clarke, Diane Williams and Daniel Clarke; grandchildren, Kirk Clarke, Kenny Ritter, Cody Clarke, Casey Clarke, Logan Clarke, Carl Williams III, Ashley Williams and Samara Hughes; 14 great-grandchildren. John worked for Sears for 20 years. He then continued his career repairing lawn mowers as Clarke's Lawnmower Services. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Online condolences can be made at bennettbardenfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2021.