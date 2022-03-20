COSTELLO, John "Jack" Michael, 69, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022. Jack was born on September 10, 1952 in St. Louis, Missouri, son of William J. Costello Jr. and Romaine Augusta Costello.
Jack was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend to many. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Paula Costello and their three children (and spouses), Christy (Josh) Burke, Jennifer (Brian) Lowry, John (Kelley) Costello; eight grandchildren, Katelyn and Courtney Burke, Ashley, Olivia and Madeline Lowry, Savannah, Brynley and Brody Costello. He is also survived by his brother (and spouse), William J. (Sally) Costello III; and sister, Mary Patricia (Tom) Butler; and nieces and nephews, Ryan Torrence, Kelly (John) Angermeier, Shannon and Joey Costello.
After graduating from Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri in 1974, Jack utilized his engineering degree to develop a long and successful career in the Process Control and Automation industry. It began at Fisher Controls in Marshalltown, Iowa and it led him to St. Louis, Missouri; Tampa, Florida; Austin, Texas; and finally, Richmond, Virginia, where he subsequently became the Owner and President of Control Dynamics. Jack grew Control Dynamics to be the local Emerson Impact Partner, right up to the sale of Control Dynamics to R.E. Mason and his subsequent retirement in 2012.
Over the last 40 years, his business associates, employees and customers all benefited from Jack's result-driven professionalism, kind demeanor and his reputation as a true gentleman.
Along with his distinguished career, Jack and his loving wife, Paula raised three beautiful children. He loved attending soccer games, dance competitions, chorus concerts, baseball games, swim meets and any activity his children and grandchildren were involved in over the years.
He was faithfully dedicated to supporting his children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors.
Jack loved playing golf; he was a member at Salisbury County Club, Firestone County Club and Fiddlesticks Country Club. You could always find Jack and his precise short game on the golf course, with his buddies, wearing his Greg Norman hat.
He was a friend to all and touched so many lives. He lived life to the fullest. He will always be loved and remembered by all who knew him.
A visitation will be held on March 23, 2022, 4 to 7 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. 23113. A memorial service will be held on March 24, 2022, 1 p.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235. Private interment in Westhampton Memorial Park, 1000 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23238.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Heart Association
: www.heart.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.