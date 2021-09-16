COTTEN, John M., 27, of King William, departed this life suddenly in the early morning of Sunday, September 12, 2021.



John is survived by his loving mother, Angela McNamee (Newcomb); and his beloved stepdad, Jason McNamee; his grandparents, Terry and Brenda Newcomb; stepgrandparents, Ida Russell; as well as Bruce and Cathy McNamee; a stepgreat-grandmother, Thelma Blount; two stepbrothers, Lee and Aidan McNamee; two half-sisters, Kyla Cotten and Carrie Smith; and close uncle, Terry Newcomb Jr. (TL). He leaves behind a girlfriend, Megan Mills; and their dogs, Lily and Lucy. In addition, a large host of other aunts, uncles and cousins who will mourn his passing and keep his spirit alive.



John was a graduate of Manchester High School. He then attended the University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH), where he thrived and pursued his passion for diesel and automotive mechanics. Once he received his degrees, he began his career as a highly skilled mechanic and was currently employed by CMA's Colonial Honda.



Most importantly, John had a deep love for his family and cherished the time they would spend together working on projects, dominating video games, hunting and way too many paintball excursions to count.



John had so much goodness and such a bright future, always helping others and never asking for anything in return. Our world is a lesser place without him, but his love for us and the memories we shared will live on forever.



The family will receive friends on Friday, September 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Second Branch Baptist Church, 12217 2nd Branch Road, Chesterfield, followed by a service in the Chapel at 5 p.m. and a graveside interment.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2021.