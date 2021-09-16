COTTEN, John M., 27, of King William, departed this life suddenly in the early morning of Sunday, September 12, 2021.
John is survived by his loving mother, Angela McNamee (Newcomb); and his beloved stepdad, Jason McNamee; his grandparents, Terry and Brenda Newcomb; stepgrandparents, Ida Russell; as well as Bruce and Cathy McNamee; a stepgreat-grandmother, Thelma Blount; two stepbrothers, Lee and Aidan McNamee; two half-sisters, Kyla Cotten and Carrie Smith; and close uncle, Terry Newcomb Jr. (TL). He leaves behind a girlfriend, Megan Mills; and their dogs, Lily and Lucy. In addition, a large host of other aunts, uncles and cousins who will mourn his passing and keep his spirit alive.
John was a graduate of Manchester High School. He then attended the University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH), where he thrived and pursued his passion for diesel and automotive mechanics. Once he received his degrees, he began his career as a highly skilled mechanic and was currently employed by CMA's Colonial Honda.
Most importantly, John had a deep love for his family and cherished the time they would spend together working on projects, dominating video games, hunting and way too many paintball excursions to count.
John had so much goodness and such a bright future, always helping others and never asking for anything in return. Our world is a lesser place without him, but his love for us and the memories we shared will live on forever.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Second Branch Baptist Church, 12217 2nd Branch Road, Chesterfield, followed by a service in the Chapel at 5 p.m. and a graveside interment.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2021.
John... what can I say I´ve known you since 7th grade and you´ve always had a heart of gold. You could always light up the room with your crazy antics. We all loved you and you will be missed tremendously. I can´t even begin to express the hurt and sadness I feel. My thoughts and prayers are with your family
Brittany McDowell
Friend
September 17, 2021
John I am so grateful to have been able to say my goodbyes to you. I hope now as you look down and can see the entire picture, that you are loved and deeply missed by everyone, on both sides of the family. I also am very grateful to your step family for taking you into their hearts and showing you even more love. I know you have grown up to be a great young man and it has been great seeing you again. You will be missed and thought of fondly always.
Love your Father,
Michael Cotten
Michael L Cotten
Family
September 17, 2021
You were such as special part of my life. Thank you for all the smiles, hugs and love. I wish I had seen you more over the last decade but so glad I got to see you a couple months ago. Be at peace. Love you.
Amy Cotten
Family
September 17, 2021
You were the best friend I could have asked for and it was a pleasure, fly high brother I´ll see you on the other side
David Murray
Friend
September 16, 2021
Our love, thoughts and prayers go out to your family at this difficult time!
Much Love,
Bitsy, Dawn and Gary
TM Accounting & Administrative Services, LLC
September 16, 2021
I will miss that big smile and those warm hugs......I hope you know how much you are loved.