CRAWFORD, Mr. John "Johnny", Jr., born June 6, 1948 entered into eternal rest on November 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by father, John Crawford Sr.; and mother, Sadie Brown Crawford. He worked for the City of Richmond and later started his own Trucking Company. Johnny leaves to cherish his memory three children, Derrick and Lakeisha Grant of Seneca, S.C., John Crawford III ("JC"); and several grandchildren. He also leaves three sisters, Joyce Willis, Carole Chavez, Mary Becoat (Eugene); devoted friend, Matthew Otey; and Life Partner, Marjorie Kirksey. Services will be held by Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294 on Tuesday, December 14, at 3p.m. Johnny is loved and will forever be missed.
December 12, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. John was my high school classmate for many years. Always kind and joyful. I'll treasure his memory.
Maxine Ragland Ross
Friend
December 14, 2021
John III, a loss of a family member is always hard and sometimes difficult to understand, but know that it's always God's plan. Be strong and continue to be the man that your father would be proud of. My prayers are always with you and your family especially in this your time of grief. I love you Jae and am here for you.