Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Columbus "Johnny" Crews
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
CREWS, John "Johnny" Columbus, 66, of Henrico, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, John H. Crews; mother, Mary Louise Brown; and stepfather, Melvin Brown. John worked as a carpenter in the construction industry. He was a fan of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Alabama Roll Tide football, Highland Springs football, Atlanta Braves baseball, UVA football and Washington Redskins football. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jo Ann Cunningham; fur babies, Nosey and Junior; siblings, Deborah Clore (George), Patricia "Jo" Kotlik (John), Becky Call (Mike), Rachel Howell (Steve Childress) and Danny Crews (Kim); extended family, John and Marilyn Chapman, Brenda and Russell Carey, Freddie Michele and Amber Browning, Cora and Roy Robertson and Robert Hilliard; special niece, Melody Spivey; special nephew, Justin Call; and other nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made the American Cancer Society, 1-800-227-2345. A special thanks to Bon Secours Hospice for all of their care. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
22
Service
12:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
22
Interment
Washington Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.