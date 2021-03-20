CREWS, John "Johnny" Columbus, 66, of Henrico, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, John H. Crews; mother, Mary Louise Brown; and stepfather, Melvin Brown. John worked as a carpenter in the construction industry. He was a fan of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Alabama Roll Tide football, Highland Springs football, Atlanta Braves baseball, UVA football and Washington Redskins football. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jo Ann Cunningham; fur babies, Nosey and Junior; siblings, Deborah Clore (George), Patricia "Jo" Kotlik (John), Becky Call (Mike), Rachel Howell (Steve Childress) and Danny Crews (Kim); extended family, John and Marilyn Chapman, Brenda and Russell Carey, Freddie Michele and Amber Browning, Cora and Roy Robertson and Robert Hilliard; special niece, Melody Spivey; special nephew, Justin Call; and other nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made the American Cancer Society
, 1-800-227-2345. A special thanks to Bon Secours Hospice for all of their care. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2021.