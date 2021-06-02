CUCCIA, John A., Jr., January 5, 1931 to May 29, 2021, born in Bound Brook, N.J., to John and Ellen Cuccia, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. While attending Notre Dame University, John enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy. A year later, he married Catherine Marie Schwarz in 1954; which resulted in his cherished 67-year marriage, five children, 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. John was caring, sympathetic and generous to those in need, always cheering up anyone feeling down with his great sense of humor. He was a man of faith and love for God. John held deep affection for his dogs and animals and had a passion for baseball, the ocean, fishing, bowling and his New York Yankees. He had a selfless love and sacrifice for his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Catherine; children, John (Patty), Gary (Beth), Cathy Ellen, Kirk, Lesley (Bruce); grandchildren, Marissa (Rich), David (Mindy), Steven, Alessandra, Anthony, John Thomas, Nicholas, Philip, Christian, Cameron (Francesca); seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Irene J. Gordon. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Sisters of the Visitation in Rockville, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of the Visitation, 12221 Bienvenue Road, Rockville, Va. 23146.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 10, 2021.