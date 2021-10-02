CUNNINGHAM, John E., Sr., (Col. U.S. Army, Ret.), 87, departed this life Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores T. Cunningham; daughters, Johnita Lynn Cunningham-Brown and Christie Y. Cunningham-Mayo; parents, Mary M. and Roosevelt Cunningham Sr.; three brothers and two sisters. He leaves cherished memories to his loving daughter, Delores Karen Garland (Rickie); son, John E. Cunningham Jr.; grandsons, Gregory Brown (Rakeshia) and David Mayo; granddaughters, Catherine Cunningham, Ericka Garland, Christina Garland-Frias (Benito), Sierra Garland and Kelly Mayo-Langley (Robert); eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; devoted niece, Deborah Kenny; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service, Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel with livestreaming available on the website. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2021.