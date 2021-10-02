Menu
John E. Cunningham Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
CUNNINGHAM, John E., Sr., (Col. U.S. Army, Ret.), 87, departed this life Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores T. Cunningham; daughters, Johnita Lynn Cunningham-Brown and Christie Y. Cunningham-Mayo; parents, Mary M. and Roosevelt Cunningham Sr.; three brothers and two sisters. He leaves cherished memories to his loving daughter, Delores Karen Garland (Rickie); son, John E. Cunningham Jr.; grandsons, Gregory Brown (Rakeshia) and David Mayo; granddaughters, Catherine Cunningham, Ericka Garland, Christina Garland-Frias (Benito), Sierra Garland and Kelly Mayo-Langley (Robert); eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; devoted niece, Deborah Kenny; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service, Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel with livestreaming available on the website. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
9:30a.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Oct
5
Service
9:30a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Home -Laburnum Chapel
2110 E, Richmond, VA
Oct
6
Service
10:00a.m.
March Funeral Home -Laburnum Chapel
2110 E, Richmond, VA
Oct
6
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rakeshia's Work Friends
November 4, 2021
I will certainly miss the colonel at Sunrise. I loved talking sports and getting games set up on the television for Mr. Cunningham. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Judy Hahn
Work
October 7, 2021
To the family of John Cunningham. My deepest sincerest sympathy in the passing your loved one. I didn't know John but I was a patient of Mary Cunningham at Children's Hospital in Richmond VA from 1970 until 1972. I know John will be missed very much by those who knew him and loved him. May God bless you all and I thank John for his Service in the Military. David Shaw Richmond VA
David Shaw
Friend
October 6, 2021
May God comfort, strengthen, & keep you as you mourn the loss of your loved one. We'll miss seeing Mr. Cunningham at family events. He was kind, wise, & lived such an accomplished life. Praying that the family will feel peace/joy as they reflect on the fond memories Mr. Cunningham gave you.
The Alford Family
Friend
October 5, 2021
Dear Cunningham, I wish to express myself sincerest sympathy to the family as they mourn the loss, of someone incredibly special to them.
Harris
October 5, 2021
To the family & friends of John Cunningham Sr., We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for John. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor his memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
October 4, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Cunningham family as you go through this challenging period. I will always have fond memories Of Mr. Cunningham. May God provides comfort to each of you now and days ahead.
Karen Garland-Nelms
Family
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results