I'll never forget John. I knew him in the Department of Collections at Colonial Williamsburg, where his ebullient spirits, joyful nature, and incredible expertise in metals just knocked my socks off. And what a great mentor! Although his knowledge of his subject was incredibly deep, he dealt with beginners and experts equally courteously and graciously. But then, that was his way with all people: a gentleman and a gentle man to the end. I will miss him sorely.

Barbara Luck December 17, 2021