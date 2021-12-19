Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John David Davis
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA
DAVIS, John David, left us the afternoon of December 14, 2021, following several strokes. John, 83, was the son of Dr. George W. Davis and Mildred Mae Jones Davis, both of whom predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his infant son, Ian Cabell Davis.

He graduated from Swarthmore High School and Oberlin College, then received his M.F.A. though the Winterthur Decorative Arts Program at the University of Delaware. Following graduation, John joined the American Friends Service Committee and served for two years. He was first in Fort Jacques, Haiti, then in Madras State (now Chennai) India.

Upon his return from India, John joined the curatorial staff at the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation and would remain with Colonial Williamsburg for his entire 43-year career. He began as curatorial assistant, rising to senior curator, then Sterling and Frances Clarke Chair of Decorative Arts.

It was at this time, too, John met the love of his life, Virginia "Ginny" Childrey. At his death, they had been married 56 years. Together, Ginny and John had four children, Ian, Spencer (Jen), Trevor (Alana) and Emily. He also had four grandchildren, Isaac, Asha, Ollie and Jenson. He is further survived by his brother, Paul (Mary) of Albuquerque; his brother-in-law, Frank (Stephanie) of Richmond; two nephews and a niece.

John had many professional accomplishments. He was the author of several books on silver and pewter. He was most proud of his recognition in 1995 by the Goldsmiths' Hall of London, an honor not given to many Americans. At the time of his recognition, there had only been three.

John was a wonderful friend, mentor, and teacher. He was a delightful raconteur and a consummate professional. He was most of all proud to be a father and grandfather. He will be genuinely missed and remembered fondly.

In keeping with the Colonial Williamsburg mission "that the future may learn from the past," John has donated his body to science. A celebration of John's life and work will be held in the spring. Online expressions of sympathy may be shared at NelsenWilliamsburg.com for the Davis family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My earliest memory of John and Ginny goes way back to my childhood, when they would visit with my parents. Then as a young woman, I always enjoyed conversations with John when we met on the Duke of Gloucester Street. My heartfelt sympathy to Ginny and the beautiful family she and John have, for this profound loss. Sending my love.
Virginia Laubach Amiss
December 18, 2021
I'll never forget John. I knew him in the Department of Collections at Colonial Williamsburg, where his ebullient spirits, joyful nature, and incredible expertise in metals just knocked my socks off. And what a great mentor! Although his knowledge of his subject was incredibly deep, he dealt with beginners and experts equally courteously and graciously. But then, that was his way with all people: a gentleman and a gentle man to the end. I will miss him sorely.
Barbara Luck
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results