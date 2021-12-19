DAVIS, John David, left us the afternoon of December 14, 2021, following several strokes. John, 83, was the son of Dr. George W. Davis and Mildred Mae Jones Davis, both of whom predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his infant son, Ian Cabell Davis.
He graduated from Swarthmore High School and Oberlin College, then received his M.F.A. though the Winterthur Decorative Arts Program at the University of Delaware. Following graduation, John joined the American Friends Service Committee and served for two years. He was first in Fort Jacques, Haiti, then in Madras State (now Chennai) India.
Upon his return from India, John joined the curatorial staff at the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation and would remain with Colonial Williamsburg for his entire 43-year career. He began as curatorial assistant, rising to senior curator, then Sterling and Frances Clarke Chair of Decorative Arts.
It was at this time, too, John met the love of his life, Virginia "Ginny" Childrey. At his death, they had been married 56 years. Together, Ginny and John had four children, Ian, Spencer (Jen), Trevor (Alana) and Emily. He also had four grandchildren, Isaac, Asha, Ollie and Jenson. He is further survived by his brother, Paul (Mary) of Albuquerque; his brother-in-law, Frank (Stephanie) of Richmond; two nephews and a niece.
John had many professional accomplishments. He was the author of several books on silver and pewter. He was most proud of his recognition in 1995 by the Goldsmiths' Hall of London, an honor not given to many Americans. At the time of his recognition, there had only been three.
John was a wonderful friend, mentor, and teacher. He was a delightful raconteur and a consummate professional. He was most of all proud to be a father and grandfather. He will be genuinely missed and remembered fondly.
In keeping with the Colonial Williamsburg mission "that the future may learn from the past," John has donated his body to science. A celebration of John's life and work will be held in the spring. Online expressions of sympathy may be shared at NelsenWilliamsburg.com
for the Davis family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.