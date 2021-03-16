DODSON, John Peyton, A lifelong resident of Richmond, Peyton Dodson was born on June 2, 1956, in Richmond to Austin I. and Dorothy S. Dodson. He passed away on March 7, 2021, of complications from COVID-19. He attended St. Christopher's Christchurch and Gill schools before attending Ferrum College. Peyton was predeceased by his parents. Peyton loved cooking and gardening and never met a pepper that was too hot! He married Tammy Bryan on April 26, 2014. Peyton is survived by his wife, Tammy; her daughter, Sonya Owen (Mike); and their son, Clifford, who loved Grandpa Peyton. He is also survived by his former wife, Patricia Dodson; brother, Austin of Richmond; sister, Carol Lathrop (Rob) of Brighton, Colorado; nephew, Christopher Hill and family of Thornton, Colorado; and niece, Holly Tobosa and family of Bellingham, Washington. A Celebration of Life will be held later this year.