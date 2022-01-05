DRAKE, John Taylor, 86, of Richmond, Va., passed away on December 30, 2021 after a short battle with acute Leukemia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vera T. Drake and John D. Drake. He is survived by his wife of 43 years and the love of his life, Evelyn Drake; and a devoted friend, Charles "Chuck" Maurice. John attended the University of Richmond and was enrolled in ROTC before joining the U.S. Army. He enjoyed many years as a member of The Circus Saints and Sinners, where he was a past President and current Vice President. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., with a reception to follow at Woody's. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Parham Road Baptist Church, 2101 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229 or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, 5540 Falmouth St #101, Richmond, Va. 23230.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.