John Taylor Drake
DRAKE, John Taylor, 86, of Richmond, Va., passed away on December 30, 2021 after a short battle with acute Leukemia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vera T. Drake and John D. Drake. He is survived by his wife of 43 years and the love of his life, Evelyn Drake; and a devoted friend, Charles "Chuck" Maurice. John attended the University of Richmond and was enrolled in ROTC before joining the U.S. Army. He enjoyed many years as a member of The Circus Saints and Sinners, where he was a past President and current Vice President. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., with a reception to follow at Woody's. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Parham Road Baptist Church, 2101 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229 or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 5540 Falmouth St #101, Richmond, Va. 23230.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Jan
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jan
7
Interment
Westhampton Memorial Park
10000 Patterson Ave., VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
I got to know Mr and Mrs Drake when I saw them at my workplace. They were a devoted and lovely looking couple. Mr. Drake was a man of few words but always smiling and cordial. I'll miss seeing him.
Leslie Roman-Williams
Work
February 12, 2022
My Loving Friend please except My condolences from My family . Always in our prayers and Heart
Mary Taylor
Friend
January 7, 2022
John and Evelyn were 2 of the first people I met when I started visiting a friend in Jordan on the James in 2014. They were so welcoming and inviting and always ready to have a good time on the banks of the James. Im saddened by his passing. Hugs to you Evelyn. RIP John. Jane.
Jane Willis
Friend
January 6, 2022
My deepest sympathy for the loss of your husband. May God continue to bless You.
Wilma Hubbard
January 5, 2022
Dear Evelyn I am sorry about John. John will be missed he was a wonderful husband and great friend. My best to you dear Friend.
JANICE F DAVIDSON
Friend
January 5, 2022
I can't express how shocked and sad it is to read of John's passing. Deepest sympathy to Evelyn, family, and friends. I pray the many loving memories of this kind, funny, soft spoken gentleman will carry you through the difficult days and weeks ahead. My prayers and thoughts are with you, Evelyn.
Nancy Martin
Friend
January 5, 2022
