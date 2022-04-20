Menu
John R. "Bobby" Dyke Sr.
DYKE, John R. "Bobby", Sr., 85, of Midlothian, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Dyke Berry; and is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara; a son, John R. "Butch" Dyke Jr. (Susan); grandchildren, Adam (Victoria) and Emily Dyke, Katie and Collin Berry; son-in-law, David Berry; and a large extended circle of family and friends. Bobby was a member of the Richmond Light Infantry Blues and was a general contractor in Richmond and the surrounding counties for more than 50 years. He loved classic, show, antique and race cars, as well as travelling the country in his motorhome and renovating his motor homes, but above all, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren. The family will receive friends 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 22 at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy. Graveside services will follow at 12 noon in Dale Memorial Park. The family would like to thank Bon Secours Hospice and the caregivers at Executive Care for all their help and support.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2022.
