John Charles Fitzpatrick
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FITZPATRICK, John Charles, known as Jack, most recently of Glen Allen, Va., and formerly of Irvington, Va., and Bronxville, N.Y., died suddenly yet peacefully on January 18, 2021. Jack was born on February 11, 1931 and raised in New Rochelle, N.Y., the son of Lydia Cocks Fitzpatrick and Sylvester Dare Fitzpatrick. Loving brother of Mary (Gaynor), Robert, Therese (Sinnott), Sylvester Dare Jr. and Timothy; adored father of Michelle, Teresa (Finnegan), Tara, Jacqueline, Siobhan (Austin) and Ryan; revered stepfather of Kevin G. Boll; and husband of Mary Jane H. Fitzpatrick (deceased). Proud First Lieutenant (ret.) of the U.S. Marine Corps, graduate of Fordham University (BA) and Georgetown University (JD), Jack was deeply devout, honorable and charming, as well as an avid football fan (go Bears!). You are loved and will be missed. Semper Fi! A Funeral Mass will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church at 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, Va. A reception will follow from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Westin, 6631 W. Broad Street, Richmond, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, VA
