Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Roland Fussell
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Chesterfield
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA
FUSSELL, John Roland, age 92, passed away September 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn Fussell; first wife, Jeanne; and their daughter, Helen; and sons, Robert and David. He is survived by his daughter, Martha; grandchildren, Courtney, Stephanie, Ivan, Eric and Henry; and great-grandchildren, Aleksandra, Josephine, Jett and Mia.

Roland is also survived by his wife, Mary Sue; and her daughter, Debbie Sexton (Derick); grandsons, Jamie (Sarah) and Adam; and great-grandchildren, Ian and Luke (Jamie); as well as her son, Steve Anderson (Judi); grandchildren, Ashley (Quinton) and Eric (Jacqueline); and great-grandchildren, Carter and Molly (Ashley) and James Abbott (Eric).

Roland graduated from John Marshall High School and Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary and retired from the Virginia State Health Department. He was on active duty with the Marine Corps Regimen during the Korean War.

Roland and Sue enjoyed skiing, hiking and the annual Hoover Family Reunion in West Virginia, where he excelled in croquet and Rook traditions. He was an avid golfer, scoring a hole-in-one at the age of 80. He was loved and adored and felt very blessed to have a large, wonderful family.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. with a Celebration of Life beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, September 24 at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Private interment at a later date in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Chesterfield
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy, Chesterfield, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Chesterfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Chesterfield.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
John's son David was my very best friend until I moved away in 6th grade. I remember Martha, Helen, and Robert. Special memories for me.
Barton Hastings
Family
November 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results