FUSSELL, John Roland, age 92, passed away September 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn Fussell; first wife, Jeanne; and their daughter, Helen; and sons, Robert and David. He is survived by his daughter, Martha; grandchildren, Courtney, Stephanie, Ivan, Eric and Henry; and great-grandchildren, Aleksandra, Josephine, Jett and Mia.



Roland is also survived by his wife, Mary Sue; and her daughter, Debbie Sexton (Derick); grandsons, Jamie (Sarah) and Adam; and great-grandchildren, Ian and Luke (Jamie); as well as her son, Steve Anderson (Judi); grandchildren, Ashley (Quinton) and Eric (Jacqueline); and great-grandchildren, Carter and Molly (Ashley) and James Abbott (Eric).



Roland graduated from John Marshall High School and Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary and retired from the Virginia State Health Department. He was on active duty with the Marine Corps Regimen during the Korean War.



Roland and Sue enjoyed skiing, hiking and the annual Hoover Family Reunion in West Virginia, where he excelled in croquet and Rook traditions. He was an avid golfer, scoring a hole-in-one at the age of 80. He was loved and adored and felt very blessed to have a large, wonderful family.



The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. with a Celebration of Life beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, September 24 at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Private interment at a later date in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.