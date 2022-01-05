Menu
John Frederick "Gordie" Gahagan
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
GAHAGAN, John "Gordie" Frederick, 65, of Midlothian, Va., passed away December 31, 2021, after a valiant struggle against COVID. Born in Norfolk, Va., on November 11, 1956, he was the son of the late Robert Barrett Gahagan, M.D. and Patricia H. Gahagan. In addition to his parents; John was preceded in death by his wife, Judith. John is survived by his brother, Robert B. Gahagan Jr. and his wife, LuAnn, of Norfolk, Va.; his sister, Patricia G. Winfree and her husband, Joseph, of Knoxville, Tenn.; niece and nephews, Jennifer W. Hultz and her husband, Mark, of Knoxville, Tenn., Robert Barrett Gahagan III and his wife, Tiffanie, of Moyock, N.C. and Joseph Todd Winfree of Conway, S.C. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 5900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va., with Rev. Chris Barras officiating. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to his church, Area 10 Faith Community, 2810 W. Cary St. Richmond, Va. or to the American Nurses Foundation to the Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses at www.nursingworld.org.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church
5900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the sincere pleasure to be Johns´s hygienist for the past 16 years. We always laughed, talked about life and had a good time at his appointments. I just found out today we lost him. He was a funny, personable guy and I´ll miss seeing him. I´m so sorry to his family. May he Rest In Peace.
Chryssa Marschalko
Friend
January 31, 2022
Gordie, Your pool peeps and I will miss you (and I'll miss jolting you out of your peacefulness saying hello).
Jill Shibley
January 11, 2022
