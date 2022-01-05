GAHAGAN, John "Gordie" Frederick, 65, of Midlothian, Va., passed away December 31, 2021, after a valiant struggle against COVID. Born in Norfolk, Va., on November 11, 1956, he was the son of the late Robert Barrett Gahagan, M.D. and Patricia H. Gahagan. In addition to his parents; John was preceded in death by his wife, Judith. John is survived by his brother, Robert B. Gahagan Jr. and his wife, LuAnn, of Norfolk, Va.; his sister, Patricia G. Winfree and her husband, Joseph, of Knoxville, Tenn.; niece and nephews, Jennifer W. Hultz and her husband, Mark, of Knoxville, Tenn., Robert Barrett Gahagan III and his wife, Tiffanie, of Moyock, N.C. and Joseph Todd Winfree of Conway, S.C. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 5900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va., with Rev. Chris Barras officiating. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to his church, Area 10 Faith Community, 2810 W. Cary St. Richmond, Va. or to the American Nurses Foundation to the Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses at www.nursingworld.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.