John Bernard Galiszewski
GALISZEWSKI, John Bernard, It is with great sadness to announce the passing of John, 77, on January 5, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He was the second child of four born to Richard and Catherine Galiszewski in Baltimore, Maryland. He loved his family, friends and neighbors, basketball, softball, tennis, his hometown Ravens and Orioles. He was an avid reader, crossword player and he never turned down a horse race. One of his favorite places was the Outer Banks, where he and Sheila spent many good times. Beloved "Poker Thursdays" were never missed. John was educated at Loyola Blakefield School in Baltimore. Upon graduation, he worked for C&P Telephone (now Verizon), advancing to Manager, promoted to the Richmond Office in 1968 and retired after 40 years of service. He always said the best part of working there were the people he came to know. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Sheila Powell Galiszewski; three siblings, Richard Galiszewski, Robert Galiszewski and Gerry Irish; also, sisters-in-law, Diana Galiszewski and Dawn Winecoff; brother-in-law, Robert Winecoff; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers-in-law, Charles Irish and Homer Powell. He loved them all. We would like to thank everyone for their concern, cards, texts, calls and prayers. Many thanks to the medical personnel at Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Westminster Canterbury Staff. Due to the current pandemic, viewing at Bliley's Funeral Home will be private. An entombment service will be held January 11, 2022, at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1400 S. Randolph Street, Richmond, Va., at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
6 Entries
Sheila, we are so sorry for your loss. John was a kind and caring person. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Linda and Ken Kolkhorst
Friend
January 14, 2022
We will surely miss our good friend, John. We are praying for Sheila and the entire family. God bless you all.
James and Debi Isler
Friend
January 12, 2022
I worked with John under the C&P footprint. He was truly someone you always looked up to and always was willing to help you succeed.
arlene pulley warren
January 11, 2022
So very sorry for your loss. John was such a good man, a kind and caring person.
Bunny miller
January 10, 2022
My deepest sympathies to Sheila and the rest of the family.
Jan Belote
January 10, 2022
To the family & friends of John Galiszewski, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for John. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor his memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
January 10, 2022
