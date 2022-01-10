GALISZEWSKI, John Bernard, It is with great sadness to announce the passing of John, 77, on January 5, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He was the second child of four born to Richard and Catherine Galiszewski in Baltimore, Maryland. He loved his family, friends and neighbors, basketball, softball, tennis, his hometown Ravens and Orioles. He was an avid reader, crossword player and he never turned down a horse race. One of his favorite places was the Outer Banks, where he and Sheila spent many good times. Beloved "Poker Thursdays" were never missed. John was educated at Loyola Blakefield School in Baltimore. Upon graduation, he worked for C&P Telephone (now Verizon), advancing to Manager, promoted to the Richmond Office in 1968 and retired after 40 years of service. He always said the best part of working there were the people he came to know. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Sheila Powell Galiszewski; three siblings, Richard Galiszewski, Robert Galiszewski and Gerry Irish; also, sisters-in-law, Diana Galiszewski and Dawn Winecoff; brother-in-law, Robert Winecoff; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers-in-law, Charles Irish and Homer Powell. He loved them all. We would like to thank everyone for their concern, cards, texts, calls and prayers. Many thanks to the medical personnel at Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Westminster Canterbury Staff. Due to the current pandemic, viewing at Bliley's Funeral Home will be private. An entombment service will be held January 11, 2022, at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1400 S. Randolph Street, Richmond, Va., at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2022.