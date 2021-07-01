Menu
John Lewis Garlick
FUNERAL HOME
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy
Aylett, VA
GARLICK, John Lewis, 83, of King William, gained his wings on Friday, June 25, 2021. Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Annie Garlick. Joe leaves to cherish his loving memories Jesse (Mary) Rogers, Lisa Harris, Albert (Renee) Rogers, Nancy Webb and Martha (James) Banks. Viewing will be Friday, July 2, from 12:30 to 8 p.m. at B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. Homegoing services will be 12 noon Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Hamilton Holmes Middle School, King William, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Viewing
12:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA
Jul
3
Service
12:00p.m.
Hamilton Holmes Middle School
King William, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joe Garlick was always a gentlemen. He had the heart of a servant. He loved the staff and students at HHMS! He was always willing to help in any situation. He was also a great cook! So many wonderful memories! He has been missed so much since he retired. He will always be remembered for his beautiful smile and loving spirit. Rest well in Jesus, my friend.
Robin Davis
Work
July 2, 2021
Pop you will be forever missed. You truly was an awesome MAN. I will never forget the weekends with you and Grandma Annie but now you are both together again. Keep dancing and humming your spirituals. I LOVE YOU
LaMonica Banks
Family
July 2, 2021
