MCLEOD, John H., Jr., age 53, of Richmond, departed this life November 29, 2020. He is survived by two daughters, Ebony and Latashia McLeod; three sisters, Tracie McLeod-Carter, Yolanda McLeod and Tremaine Caldwell; two brothers, Lowell Crawford and David McLeod; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. McLeod can be viewed Monday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services private. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.