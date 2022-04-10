HAITHCOCK, John Larry, 98, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on April 8, 2022. He was born in Columbia, S.C. on September 25, 1923 and was the son of Larry Green and Marie Epting Haithcock. John was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Joan Liane Haithcock; and his sister, Martha Jessie Wilson. John and Joan have two children, Katherine Marie Louthan (Chip) of Richmond and COL. (R) John Larry Haithcock Jr. (Kathy) of Fort Sill, Okla.; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Upon graduation from the University of South Carolina, John enlisted in the U.S. Army. He would serve in the Ninth Army, 8th Armored Division in France and Germany during World War II, earning two Bronze Stars. He later served in the occupational forces in both Germany and Austria. John's career with DuPont brought him and his family to Richmond in 1962. Following retirement, he started and ran a successful income tax business for 26 years. John had a great love of music from classical and opera to the "Big Band" era. He was a voracious reader with a deep intellect and inquiring mind. He loved to garden in his yard and actively worked with the plants and flowers. When personal computers were in their infancy, he embraced the new technology. An excellent photographer, he enjoyed this hobby while he and his wife traveled throughout the United States and Europe. The family would like to thank his many kind and loving caregivers at Sunrise Villa Tuckahoe and James River Hospice. Graveside services will be held at Dale Memorial Park on April 14 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Legion, 1708 Commonwealth Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23230 or St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 7757 Chippenham Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23235.