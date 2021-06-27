HARRIS, Dr. John Reginald, Jr., Storyteller, musician, physician, photographer, collector, writer, lover of all things technical; husband, father, son, uncle and friend were John Reginald Harris Jr., M.D. He made everyone felt listened to, genuinely interested in their story and could take complicated subjects and explain in easily, comprehensible ways. He was born on February 25, 1960 in Richmond, Virginia to John Reginald Harris Sr. and Catherine Hicks Harris, both of whom preceded him in death. Reg was released from our world on May 9, 2021, under hospice care from the cruel disease of Younger Onset Alzheimer's, which he had been battling for a decade. Reg graduated from Jefferson High School in Richmond, Virginia in 1978; graduated with a B.S. degree, Summa Cum Laude from Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1981; graduated from Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia in 1985; University of Washington Residency, Seattle Washington in 1988. He married Patricia DuBois Harris in 1997 in Wailea, Maui, Hawaii. Reg is also survived by his sons, Cade and Blake; in-laws and nephews; Aunt Grace Harris Townes; sister, Judy B. Harris; numerous beloved cousins; also preceded in death by his beloved Sheltie, Jean-Luc. He finished first in his freshman class in his BSMD program and earned numerous academic awards throughout. After finishing medical school, he attended the University of Washington Residency program. He loved Seattle and the West Coast and traveled extensively in the area. In 1988, he began working at Swedish Medical Center Emergency Department in Seattle. He started Omniscient Productions to work on his creative ideas. Music was important. He sang in his church youth choir and later joined Madrigals in high school. He was a DJ and participated in the radio club in high school. He played guitar, bass and keyboard. He loved writing and singing his songs. Reg was a collector of numerous things. He loved collecting and using his fountain and ballpoint pens. He enjoyed collecting and wearing watches and had an extensive DVD, CD and vinyl record collection. Photography was another way he told stories. He was always learning new things and embraced technology. He was an early adopter of Media 100 in the 1990s, which allowed him to tell stories via video and was given the Vision Award. He wrote, produced and created the video Beyond Savings. He wrote numerous magazine articles. His beloved Sheltie, Jean-Luc (Reg was a HUGE Sci-Fi fan) was the star of The Jean-Luc Chronicles series of movies. Reg always had many stories to tell and expressed these through music, video or print. He kept a journal of his ideas for stories with summaries for each. His memory will live on through his stories, photos and music. We miss and love you always. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 8, at 2 p.m. at Holy Rosary Church in West Seattle. A Celebration of Life will be held at Good Society Brewery after Mass, approximately 3:15 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle. To share your fond memories of Reg with his family and friends, please visit his online memorial and tribute wall at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/JohnHarrisJrMD
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.