For some reason I just tried to look up Reg on Facebook and was so shocked and saddened to see his obituary. I worked with him in the ER at Swedish hospital as an RN. we worked nights together. I learned so much and loved so much working with him. There would be a code and he would stand back so calmly and think about the next move and always made a stressful time calm and organized and often with great results. We used to have a contest chewing big red gum. I was surprised to hear he left medicine but he was so talented and I will always remember him for all the things I learned from him. I am so sorry for your loss.

Lori Wilson Work July 26, 2021