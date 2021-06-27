Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John William Heath
HEATH, John William, 77, of Chester, Va., departed this life on June 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Isabel Heath; two sisters and two brothers. He is survived by his wife of 53 years of marriage, Phyllis B. Heath; his daughter, Melissa Hayes; grandchildren, Alexis and Colby; and one brother, Wilbert (Joyce). He loved the Flea Market and yard sales. He was a generous person. There will be no service at this time. Please make donations to Free Will Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 249, Middlesex, N.C. 27557.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.