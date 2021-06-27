HEATH, John William, 77, of Chester, Va., departed this life on June 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Isabel Heath; two sisters and two brothers. He is survived by his wife of 53 years of marriage, Phyllis B. Heath; his daughter, Melissa Hayes; grandchildren, Alexis and Colby; and one brother, Wilbert (Joyce). He loved the Flea Market and yard sales. He was a generous person. There will be no service at this time. Please make donations to Free Will Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 249, Middlesex, N.C. 27557.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.