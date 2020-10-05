Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Henry McLeod Sr.
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
MCLEOD, John Henry, Sr., 79, of Henrico, departed this life Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Phyllis McLeod; sister, Vernell Simms. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Barbara McLeod; children, Yolanda McLeod, Tracie McLeod-Carter, Tremaine Caldwell, Lowell Crawford, John Jr. and David McLeod; nine grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
Oct
7
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.