Johnny was my beloved uncle. When i was a baby he came to Rio De Janeiro Brazil to visit our family in1969, my mother has baby pictures of uncle John tickling me and being playful in Brazil. We moved from Rio de Janeiro Brazil to Whiteville NC aprox 1970 to live with our grandmother Maxine Jones Hinson and LA Hinson. We were crowded in the little white house. Whenever Uncle John came around he took a few minutes to talk to me and horse around. He and all his brothers and sisters always made me feel as if i belonged there and was part of their family. As i became a young adult one thing never changed uncle Johnny usually at the last minute on my part, always took time out of his busy schedule to meet me in and around Miami. On many occasions while waiting on a layover on a Atlanta-Mia-Rio bound flight uncle John picked me up at MIA airport and treated me for dinner or lunch even though he was usually working late rebuilding his business. I liked cars and he always was driving something unique (back when cars were cars) Jaguar Cadillac etc usually a convertible sport luxury sedan We would talk about family and life in general. Jeanine, I am truly sorry for your loss. It was wonderful to meet you for dinner on Key biscayne back when my children were little. I recall a little joke, Uncle John turned off the elevator when my children were going up and down for rides. In your Key biscayne home that evening. Johnny liked playing with my kids that evening. Last summer 2020 we were passing through Miami and we stopped by. I didn't have either of your phone numbers. I identified who we were and Security finally let us drive to your building. Your Guard / porter was very nice and told us you were both in Virginia. Too bad we missed out seeing you. I had my youngest 9 year old boy and Brazilian wife with me i wanted you and uncle John to meet. I always looked up to uncle John and i am certain he inspired many with his endless achievements. My beloved uncle John Hinson will forever be remembered and share a place in my heart. Love Marc

Marc N Silva Family September 25, 2021